Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.83. 265,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

