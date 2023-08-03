Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.