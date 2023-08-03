Magnolia Group LLC Sells 37,967 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Magnolia Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,967 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 5.9% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $40,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

ABG traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.04. The stock had a trading volume of 99,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,038. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.20 and a 200-day moving average of $216.81. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 32.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

