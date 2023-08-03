MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
MAG Silver Price Performance
Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 768,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
