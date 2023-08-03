MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 768,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 817.9% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

