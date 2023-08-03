M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDC

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 9.23. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,704,930 shares of company stock valued at $74,738,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 160.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after buying an additional 694,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after acquiring an additional 477,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.