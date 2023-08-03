Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 44,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $9.13.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.