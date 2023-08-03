Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

LUMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

LUMN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,094,160. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

