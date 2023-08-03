London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Down 0.9%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.53 and last traded at $106.50. Approximately 1,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($127.10) to GBX 9,967 ($127.96) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
