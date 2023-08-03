Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCD opened at $289.01 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.56. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

