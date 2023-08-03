Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.59.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.55 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

