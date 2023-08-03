Lmcg Investments LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Repligen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.73.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

