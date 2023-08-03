Lmcg Investments LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 946.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 494,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 447,262 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

