Lmcg Investments LLC Has $358,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $53.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

