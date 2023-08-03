Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

