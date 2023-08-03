Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.12.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.