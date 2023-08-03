Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 281 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Trex by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

