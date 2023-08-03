Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 33.8% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 211,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 19.61%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Boyd Gaming



Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

