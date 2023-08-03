Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,378 shares of company stock worth $7,545,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.