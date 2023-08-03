Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.14.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

