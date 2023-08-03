LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LivePerson
Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $156,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $5,625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,629.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,082,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
LivePerson Stock Performance
LPSN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 976,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LivePerson
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.