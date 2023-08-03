LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LivePerson

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,414 shares of company stock worth $154,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $156,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $5,625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,629.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,082,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 976,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.