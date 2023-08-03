LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg Sells 7,782 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at $483,157.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LivePerson Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,990. The company has a market capitalization of $334.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

