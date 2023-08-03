LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CAO Norman M. Osumi Sells 3,357 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 3,357 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $16,046.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,086.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $156,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $5,625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,629.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,082,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 1,019,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 96.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

