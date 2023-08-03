Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.8 %

Littelfuse stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.78. 79,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.93. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $2,405,536 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

