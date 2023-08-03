Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,800 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Lithium Ionic stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Lithium Ionic has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Ionic in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.

