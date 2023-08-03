Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $619.90

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 619.90 ($7.96) and last traded at GBX 637 ($8.18), with a volume of 124844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,040 ($13.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIO

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £413.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,044.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 724.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 930.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) dividend. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,803.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.33), for a total value of £46,448.93 ($59,634.01). In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 7,157 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.33), for a total transaction of £46,448.93 ($59,634.01). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.49), for a total transaction of £102,055.90 ($131,025.68). 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.