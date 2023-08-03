Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 4,716,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

