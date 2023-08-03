Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

