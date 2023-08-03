Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of LSPD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,651. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 146.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after buying an additional 3,983,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSPD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

