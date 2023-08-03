Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.00 million-$720.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.86 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCUT

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 37,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $145.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 161.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.