Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

LBTYA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. 518,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,207. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

