LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at BTIG Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $77.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $12.48 on Wednesday, hitting $127.12. 230,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.75. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 107,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

