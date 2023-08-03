Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Up 10.2%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 637,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,923,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 2,358,726 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after buying an additional 2,180,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 1,979,076 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

