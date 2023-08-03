Leslie S. Hyde Sells 4,096 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Koppers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 94,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Koppers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

