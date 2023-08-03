Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,094,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 8,765,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,156.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Leonardo

Leonardo Stock Up 1.8 %

Leonardo Company Profile

OTCMKTS:FINMF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.