Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.

Leidos Stock Down 0.0 %

LDOS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 297,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,212. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Institutional Trading of Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.30.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

