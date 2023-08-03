Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45–$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75–$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on LEG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 588,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,933. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

