Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $87.11. 208,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,691. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.