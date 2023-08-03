Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,952 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,807. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.48. 74,313,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,453,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.39 and a 200-day moving average of $205.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $820.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

