Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $3,745,987. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.54. 311,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,447. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.62 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Bank of America upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

