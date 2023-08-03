Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,240. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

