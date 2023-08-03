Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 13,459 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 388.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 2,719,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,839,461. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

