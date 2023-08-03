Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.45. 98,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

