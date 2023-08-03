Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.