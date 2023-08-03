Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $410.28. 485,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $429.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

