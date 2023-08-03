Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

HD stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.27. 1,158,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $333.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

