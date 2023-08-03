Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.88 million. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.70 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.83.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after buying an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lantheus by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,291,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after buying an additional 251,963 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

