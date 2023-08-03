Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Landsea Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 125,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,182. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $441.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $469,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Forsum acquired 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 429,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,807.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $449,993. Company insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

