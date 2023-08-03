Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Trading Down 4.6%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 61,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 252,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

LBAI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $966.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 476,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

