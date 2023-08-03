Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.
Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.
Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %
LBAI opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $966.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.83.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.
