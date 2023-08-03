Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

LBAI opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $966.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LBAI

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.