Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 3.7 %

LIF stock traded down C$1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,838. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.79. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$26.66 and a 1 year high of C$39.59.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.45). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 109.17%. The firm had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.1405128 earnings per share for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

